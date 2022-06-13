Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $90.73

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.73.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GXO stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
