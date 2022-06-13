Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $35.40

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

VERU opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

