Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $35.40

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

VERU opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.