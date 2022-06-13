Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of 223.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agilysys by 27.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.