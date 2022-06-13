PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $24.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,405,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

