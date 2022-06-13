Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

