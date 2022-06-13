Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.24. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.66 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.1991838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.