Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,412.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,412.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($59.77) to GBX 4,136 ($51.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.45) to GBX 6,100 ($76.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $184.12 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.89.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

