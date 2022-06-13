Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

