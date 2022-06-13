Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of 116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

