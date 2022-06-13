Head to Head Review: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mazda Motor and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.19 $726.51 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 44,167.31 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.70

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mazda Motor and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 2 0 2.50 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 419.32%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.58% 7.68% 3.17% REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48%

Volatility and Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

