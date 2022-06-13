Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

GBT opened at $22.63 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

