Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Orla Mining worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 1,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ORLA stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 429.00 and a beta of 0.81. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

