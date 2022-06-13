Invesco Ltd. Sells 69,633 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 751.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $713.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

