Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 509,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,231 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

