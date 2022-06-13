Barclays PLC Buys 18,961 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 623.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $980.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

