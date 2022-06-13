Barclays PLC Acquires 20,405 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Argo Group International by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

