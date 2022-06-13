Barclays PLC Buys 15,098 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 617,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SUPN stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

