Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

