Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of TriState Capital worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,770,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

