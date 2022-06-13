Barclays PLC Acquires 4,334 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Alamo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

