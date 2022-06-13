Barclays PLC Sells 268,343 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

PSTG stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

