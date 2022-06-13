LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

