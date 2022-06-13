Barclays PLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Barclays PLC cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

MTZ stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $119.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

