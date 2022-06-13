Barclays PLC Purchases 15,244 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of PJT Partners worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.80. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

PJT Partners Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.