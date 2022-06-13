Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

