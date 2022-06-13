Barclays PLC Acquires 3,597 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

