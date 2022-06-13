Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,085.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

