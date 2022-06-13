Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $27,000 Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 845.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 93,132 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

