Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Shares of XM opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

