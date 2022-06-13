Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $651.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

