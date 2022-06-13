Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 948 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 50,092 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,021,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

PK opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.