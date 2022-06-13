Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 192.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

