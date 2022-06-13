Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 85 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $755,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,971 shares of company stock worth $10,344,417. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

