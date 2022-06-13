Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,353 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 652.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

