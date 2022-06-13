Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33,000 Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

