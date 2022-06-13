Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 635.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.