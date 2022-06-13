Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,189 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

