Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

