Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases By 332.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 332.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.
About Brenntag (Get Rating)
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.