Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases By 332.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 332.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Brenntag from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

