Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.