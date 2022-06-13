Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
CDEFF opened at 4.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.13. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of 4.78 and a 52 week high of 6.65.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credito Emiliano (CDEFF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.