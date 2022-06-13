Invesco Ltd. Purchases 216,315 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

KRG opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.