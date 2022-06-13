Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

