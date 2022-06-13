TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

