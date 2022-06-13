Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,956 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $629.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

