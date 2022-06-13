Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $181.82 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

