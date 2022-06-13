Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Patrick Industries worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

