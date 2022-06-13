Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $448.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 448 ($5.61), with a volume of 84334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476.40 ($5.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 636.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 754.20. The firm has a market cap of £695.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

