Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

