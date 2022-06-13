Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Grows By 464.3%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 464.3% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $21.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.33) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($21.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.56) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,697.43.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

